Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma-Pepin 67, Plum City/Elmwood 64

Appleton North 70, Eau Claire Memorial 59

DeForest 67, Wisconsin Rapids 58

Dodgeland 79, Johnson Creek 45

Dodgeville 46, Fennimore 45

Edgar 61, Laona-Wabeno 50

Germantown 106, Brown Deer 54

Goodman-Pembine 64, Tri-County 56

Green Bay West 79, Menominee, Mich. 75

Kickapoo 54, Wisconsin Heights 50

Lake Country Lutheran 68, Hartford 65

Little Chute 91, Milwaukee Golda Meir 71

Living Word Lutheran 80, Milwaukee Reagan 63

Milwaukee Lutheran 67, East Troy 51

Mineral Point 51, Edgerton 46

Mosinee 72, Southern Door 64

Mount Horeb 65, Notre Dame 62

Oak Creek 83, South Milwaukee 48

Oconto 75, Crivitz 47

Oshkosh North 71, Arrowhead 64

Oshkosh West 62, Watertown 57

Pewaukee 66, Fond du Lac 55

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 61, Prairie du Chien 31

Racine Horlick 71, Catholic Central 68

Reedsburg Area 78, Bangor 63

Seymour 67, Brillion 43

Shoreland Lutheran 78, Kenosha Christian Life 24

Slinger 71, Freedom 49

Southland, Minn. 67, Baldwin-Woodville 55

St Mary’s Springs 78, Lourdes Academy 33

Tomah 67, Cumberland 60

Whitnall 59, Kaukauna 56

