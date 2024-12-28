Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma-Pepin 67, Plum City/Elmwood 64
Appleton North 70, Eau Claire Memorial 59
DeForest 67, Wisconsin Rapids 58
Dodgeland 79, Johnson Creek 45
Dodgeville 46, Fennimore 45
Edgar 61, Laona-Wabeno 50
Germantown 106, Brown Deer 54
Goodman-Pembine 64, Tri-County 56
Green Bay West 79, Menominee, Mich. 75
Kickapoo 54, Wisconsin Heights 50
Lake Country Lutheran 68, Hartford 65
Little Chute 91, Milwaukee Golda Meir 71
Living Word Lutheran 80, Milwaukee Reagan 63
Milwaukee Lutheran 67, East Troy 51
Mineral Point 51, Edgerton 46
Mosinee 72, Southern Door 64
Mount Horeb 65, Notre Dame 62
Oak Creek 83, South Milwaukee 48
Oconto 75, Crivitz 47
Oshkosh North 71, Arrowhead 64
Oshkosh West 62, Watertown 57
Pewaukee 66, Fond du Lac 55
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 61, Prairie du Chien 31
Racine Horlick 71, Catholic Central 68
Reedsburg Area 78, Bangor 63
Seymour 67, Brillion 43
Shoreland Lutheran 78, Kenosha Christian Life 24
Slinger 71, Freedom 49
Southland, Minn. 67, Baldwin-Woodville 55
St Mary’s Springs 78, Lourdes Academy 33
Tomah 67, Cumberland 60
Whitnall 59, Kaukauna 56
