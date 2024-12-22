Frida Formann, Lior Garzon, Jade Masogayo rally Colorado women past No. 14 West Virginia 65-60

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann made four 3-pointers and scored 22, Jade Masogayo added 18 points and Lior Garzon scored 12 of her 14 in a pivotal fourth quarter as Colorado rallied to beat No. 14 West Virginia 65-60 in a Big 12 Conference opener. The Buffaloes (10-2) trailed by 11 heading to the final quarter before outscoring the Mountaineers 25-9. Formann made 8 of 14 shots for Colorado, which shot 81.8% in the final 10 minutes (9 of 11). Masogayo buried 9 of 10 shots and added seven rebounds. Jordan Harrison led the Mountaineers (10-2) with 18 points and five assists. Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 15.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.