Freshman VJ Edgecombe scores 30 to rally Baylor to a 70-62 win over Kansas State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman VJ Edgecombe scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the second half to rally Baylor to a 70-62 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The Bears were down a dozen when Dug McDaniel drilled a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 40-28 less than four minutes into the second half.

Baylor was down nine when Jalen Celestine made a pair of free throws to ignite a 19-5 run for a 55-40 lead. Edgecombe had 11 points and capped the surge with a 3-pointer. Celestine also had a pair of 3s in that stretch.

Brendan Hausen hit his third 3 of the half to pull Kansas State within 57-56 with just under five minutes to go but Celestine and Edgecombe worked the Bears’ lead back to nine with a minute left.

Celestine scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for the Bears (12-6, 4-3 Big 12 Conference). Norchad Omier grabbed 13 rebounds for Baylor.

Baylor guard Robert Wright III is guarded by Kansas State guard Max Jones, left, and Dug McDaniel, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte

David N’Guessan scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Kansas State (7-11, 1-6), which has lost 15-straight road games and six overall. McDaniel and Hausen both added 12.

McDaniel hit a 3-pointer, Coleman Hawkins converted a three-point play and then McDaniel added a pair of layups for a 10-0 run that helped the Wildcats take a 30-26 lead at the half.

Baylor shot 25% in the first half but 60% in the second, when the Bears made 5 of 8 3s and 15 of 19 free throws with just one turnover.

No. 23 West Virginia plays at Kansas State on Saturday when Baylor plays at Utah.

