Freshman McNeil scores 24 points in first start, helps lead N.C. State to 85-73 win over Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil, making his first collegiate start, scored 24 points, Dontrez Styles added 22 and N.C. State beat Wake Forest 85-73 on Saturday.

McNeil, a freshman from Rockingham, N.C., scored 17 points in the second half including a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead heading into the final minute. His dunk finished the scoring and he was mobbed by teammates as they left the floor.

McNeil and Styles each hit four 3-pointers and Styles added 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Ben Middlebrooks scored 10 points. The Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) was 13 of 32 from the arc and won for only the second time in 12 games.

Cameron Hildreth scored 16 points, Tre’Von Spillers 15, Hunter Sallis 13 and Efton Reid III 12 for the Demon Deacons (19-8, 11-5).

Wake Forest took its only second-half lead midway through on a Spillers’ 3-pointer. But a few minutes later N.C. State went on an 18-2 run capped by a Styles’ 3 before the final media timeout to go up 11 while Wake Forest went over eight minutes without a field goal.

McNeil had a tip-in and a 3-pointer to open the game as the Wolfpack scored the first 11 points. The Demon Deacons immediately responded with 10 straight points. N.C. State led 40-34 at halftime.

Wake Forest won in this season’s previous meeting, 77-59 on Jan. 4.

Wake Forest is host to Virginia and N.C. State plays at Syracuse in Wednesday games.

