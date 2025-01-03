Freshman Jordan Lee comes off the bench to score 17 as No. 5 Texas beats No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Lee scored 17 points off the bench and No. 5 Texas rallied to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73 in the SEC opener for both teams. Rori Harmon scored 16 points, Taylor Jones added 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Kyla Oldacre had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns (14-1), who won their seventh straight game. Payton Verhulst scored 23 points and Liz Scott added 14 for Oklahoma (12-2).

