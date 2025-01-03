Freshman Jordan Lee comes off the bench to score 17 as No. 5 Texas beats No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73

By TIM WILLERT The Associated Press
Texas guard Shay Holle shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyle Phillips]

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Lee scored 17 points off the bench and No. 5 Texas rallied to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73 in the SEC opener for both teams. Rori Harmon scored 16 points, Taylor Jones added 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Kyla Oldacre had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns (14-1), who won their seventh straight game. Payton Verhulst scored 23 points and Liz Scott added 14 for Oklahoma (12-2).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.