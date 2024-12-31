Freshman Dylan Harper records the first triple-double for Rutgers since 1983

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ace Bailey scored 24 points, fellow freshman Dylan Harper recorded the first triple-double for Rutgers since 1983 and the Scarlet Knights beat Columbia 91-64 on Monday night. Harper grabbed his 10th rebound with 5:05 remaining in the second half and he found Bailey for a layup at the other end for his 10th assist to secure the program’s first triple-double since star center Roy Hinson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against Rhode Island on March 2, 1983. Harper finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Rutgers (8-5), which was coming off an 83-82 loss to Princeton. Harper also made 4 of 7 3-pointers. Jamichael Davis and Lathan Sommerville each scored 11.

