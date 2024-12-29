Frese pleased after No. 8 Maryland stays unbeaten in ‘phenomenal game’ against No. 19 Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — No. 8 Maryland faced its biggest test in a while — and the Terrapins held off No. 19 Michigan State 72-66. It wasn’t a pretty game from an offensive standpoint, but the Terps were able to execute when they needed to at the end. Maryland coach Brenda Frese called it a ‘phenomenal game’ between two competitive teams. The Terps won despite blowing a 17-point lead and turning the ball over 25 times. Maryland improved to 12-0 by winning this matchup between two ranked Big Ten teams.

