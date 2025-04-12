Frenchwoman Ferrand-Prévôt wins Paris-Roubaix women’s race for the first time

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt overcame sickness and a crash to win the Paris-Roubaix women’s race for the first time on Saturday with a well-timed solo breakaway.

The 33-year-old from France added the prestigious and grueling Roubaix classic to her Olympic mountain bike gold medal at the Paris Games last year and the 2014 world road race title.

“I’m super happy but I don’t realise it yet,” she said. “It could be my best win ever.”

A smiling Ferrand-Prévôt raised both arms in the air as she crossed the finish line at the Roubaix velodrome.

She surprised herself with the victory, given the circumstances.

“I was sick the last couple of days, so I was not sure this morning if I was going to participate. It’s good that finally I took the start,” Ferrand-Prévôt said. “Winning here is just amazing. My boyfriend (Dylan van Baarle) won three years ago, so now I won. We will have two (trophies) at home.”

The 148.5-kilometer (92-mile) race featured 29.2 km (18 miles) of cobbles and Ferrand-Prévôt was one of several riders to fall entering one of those stretches, with 54 kilometers to go.

But she was unharmed and quickly rejoined the peloton.

Although she was tactically supposed to be riding for Visma-Lease a Bike with teammate Marianne Vos, Ferrand-Prévôt sensed an opportunity and launched her attack with about 18 kilometers left.

“I had a gap and I tried to go until the end,” Ferrand-Prévôt said.

None of her rivals could catch her and she entered the velodrome on her own with the crowd cheering.

Ferrand-Prévôt finished 58 seconds clear of Italian Letizia Borghesi and 1:01 ahead of Dutchwoman Lorena Wiebes in third. Vos was fourth and Alison Jackson of Canada fifth.

Ferrand-Prévôt became the first rider from France to win the women’s race, which was first held in 2021.

“The first, but maybe the last one,” she said, smiling. “I just tried to survive in the cobblestone section.”

Defending champion Lotte Kopecky of Belgium __ the road race world champion __ was 2:04 behind in 12th spot.

The men’s race is on Sunday and sees three-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar competing in the “ Hell of the North ” race for the first time. ___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.