Frenchman Rudi Garcia hired as Belgium coach in his 1st national team job

BRUSSELS (AP) — Rudi Garcia has been hired as Belgium’s new coach. The 60-year-old Garcia, who coached several big clubs including Napoli, Marseille and Roma in his much traveled career, has never managed a national side. He was appointed as a replacement for Domenico Tedesco, who was fired last week after he failed to revive the team during a relatively short tenure. Garcia has signed a deal until the end of the 2026 World Cup. Garcia’s arrival could pave the way for the return of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had clashed with Tedesco.

