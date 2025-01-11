French veteran Gael Monfils becomes the oldest player to win an ATP Tour singles title

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — French veteran Gael Monfils has become the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title after beating Zizou Bergs 6-3, 6-4 in Auckland. Monfils claimed his 13th tour title 20 years after his first and the age of 38 years, 132 days. He takes over from Roger Federer who was 38 years, 74 days old when he won the final tour title of his career, the Swiss Indoor title at Basel in 2019.

