French soccer federation and Mbappé send support to Fofana after online racist abuse

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation has condemned the racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana after the Premier League team’s loss at Arsenal. The governing body says the online attacks “are unacceptable” and called for the abusers to be prosecuted. Federation president Philippe Diallo says “racism is intolerable. It must be fought and punished.” Fofana, a 24-year-old Marseille native, used his Instagram stories to highlight the messages he was sent after Sunday’s 1-0 loss. They included racist words and monkey emojis. France captain Kylian Mbappé gave Fofana his support and says he is worried things are not changing in soccer when it comes to such abuse.

