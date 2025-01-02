French skier Sarrazin out of intensive care after crash and head injury

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin has been released from intensive care after sustaining a head injury in a crash last week. Sarrazin underwent surgery for a bleed near the brain after crashing on Friday during preparations for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy. The French Ski Federation says on Thursday he is also stable. Sarrazin had the operation at the Sondalo hospital near Bormio on the same day as the accident. The French Ski Federation says he has pain in his foot and knee but “despite the violence of the shock, no other injuries were found.”

