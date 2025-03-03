French skier Cyprien Sarrazin recovering well after head injury, still unsure about racing again

PARIS (AP) — French skier Cyprien Sarrazin says he is recovering fast after his head injury in December but remains unsure about whether he will return to competitive skiing. Sarrazin underwent surgery for bleeding near the brain after crashing during preparations for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy. He told L’Équipe newspaper he is making progress quicker than expected. “It’s going really well,” Sarrazin said. “But, I’m aware of what I’ve been through and I want to take my time before announcing anything.”

