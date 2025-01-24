French skier Alexis Pinturault airlifted from course after crash in Kitzbuehel super-G

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — French ski star Alexis Pinturault was taken off the hill by helicopter with an apparent right knee injury after he became one of a series of racers who crashed in a men’s World Cup super-G. Pinturault is a three-time Olympic medalist who won the 2021 World Cup overall championship. He competed only in his eight race since returning from an 11-month layoff for an injury to his left knee. His French teammate Florian Loriot also crashed and was airlifted with unknown injuries. Italian skier Dominik Paris and Austrians Lukas Feurstein and Otmar Striedinger were among the other racers who went down.

