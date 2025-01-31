French ski racer Pinturault unsure if he’ll continue racing after latest knee injury

French ski racer Alexis Pinturault is uncertain whether he will continue his career after another injury setback left him thinking about retirement. The three-time Olympic medalist has six weeks on crutches awaiting him following his ski accident last Friday in a super-G race. Pinturault broke the internal tibial plateau in his right knee. He only recently returned to racing following an 11-month layoff from a serious injury to his left knee. Retirement has been creeping into his thoughts in recent days. He has told reporters “I thought about it strongly” and that his decision is “not totally clear” if he’ll continue after rehab.

