French rugby club Biarritz fires Olympic sevens champion player amid allegations he bit a teammate

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — French rugby club Biarritz has terminated the contract of 2016 Olympic sevens gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa with immediate effect amid allegations that he bit a teammate during an alcohol-fuelled night out. According to reports in the French media, Dakuwaqa attacked scrumhalf Pierre Pagès when he tried to calm him down after a team party at a local restaurant in southern France. L’Equipe newspaper said Dakuwaqa became angry and aggressive after several teammates advised him not to drive home. The Fijian player reportedly smashed a car window, prompting Pagès to come over to talk to him. That’s when Dakuwaqa allegedly bit his teammate, an injury that left his face bloodied and required stitches at a clinic in Biarritz.

