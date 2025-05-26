French Open: US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz loses to Daniel Altmaier in first round

By The Associated Press
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts as he plays Germany's Daniel Altmaier during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz lost in the first round of the French Open as the tournament’s No. 4 seed on Monday, eliminated 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 by 66th-ranked Daniel Altmaier of Germany.

Altmaier broke Fritz’s big serve five times at Court Simonne-Mathieu and ended the Californian’s 15-match Grand Slam winning streak against players ranked outside the top 50.

Fritz’s exit followed another by a top-10 American: No. 9 Emma Navarro was bounced from the women’s bracket earlier Monday.

In September, Fritz lost the U.S. Open trophy to Jannik Sinner, becoming the first U.S. man to reach a major final since Andy Roddick in 2009. In Paris, Fritz was the highest-seeded American man at the French Open since Roddick was No. 3 in 2007.

While hard courts are Fritz’s preferred surface, he did have a run to the second week on the red clay of Roland-Garros a year ago, making it into the fourth round before losing to Casper Ruud.

This is not Altmaier’s first big win at the French Open. He beat No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini there in 2020, and Sinner in 2023.

