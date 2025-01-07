French Open organizers introduce draw to access ticket sales

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers are introducing a draw system to access ticket sales for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. The French tennis federation says the trial of the random draw for the general public should help reduce waiting times, ensure a fairer access to seats and combat fraud. Registration for the draw will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9. Being selected in the draw will guarantee access to ticket sales, but not necessarily the right to receive tickets for a specific day or court.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.