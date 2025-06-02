French Open: No. 62 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan beats No. 5 Jack Draper in the fourth round

By The Associated Press
Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik celebrates as he won the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open against Britain's Jack Draper at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Alexander Bublik became the first man from Kazakhstan to reach the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament, eliminating No. 5 Jack Draper 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday at the French Open.

The 27-year-old Bublik dropped to the court, smudging himself with the red clay, when he finished off the biggest win of his career after about 2 1/2 hours.

Bublik managed to produce a total of 68 winners, 31 more than the left-handed Draper.

At No. 62, Bublik is the lowest-ranked man to earn a pair of victories at Roland-Garros against opponents ranked in the top 10 since No. 100 Andrei Medvedev in 1999. Bublik came back from a two-set deficit to defeat No. 9 Alex de Minaur in the second round last week.

