French Olympic Committee president won’t seek new term after losing IOC election

PARIS (AP) — The head of the French Olympic Committee, David Lappartient, won’t seek a new term later this year after losing to Kirsty Coventry in the race for the International Olympic Committee’s top job. Coventry became the first woman and first African to get the powerful position after a stunning first-round win in the seven-candidate contest on Thursday. Lappartient, who presides over cycling’s governing body the UCI, picked up just four of 97 votes. He was elected at the helm of the French olympic committee (CNOSF) in June 2023 and was in charge when Paris successfully hosted the Olympics and Paralympics last year. Under his tutelage, France was also given the hosting rights for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

