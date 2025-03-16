French league game in Montpellier is abandoned after fans throw flares and start fire in a stand

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — A French league match between bottom side Montpellier and fellow struggler Saint-Etienne was abandoned in the 63rd minute when a fire broke out in a stand after flares thrown by home fans. Montpellier was trailing 2-0 after Lucas Stassin scored twice for the visitors when the match was stopped. Television footage showed black smoke coming from the fire. Local media reported that a person lying on the ground behind the goal line was evacuated. Players went back to the locker rooms and some Montpellier fans trashed seats in the stands. The fire was extinguished but the game didn’t start again. Montpellier now potentially faces a heavy penalty. Saint-Etienne supporters were banned from attending because of the risk of violence.

