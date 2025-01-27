French league condemns racist signs, homophobic chants by Nice supporters during match

The French soccer league has condemned the homophobic and sexist chants heard during a Ligue 1 match between Nice and visiting Marseille last weekend. Racist banners displayed by Nice fans were also vilified. The league says the incidents will be discussed by its disciplinary committee on Wednesday. Marseille mayor Benoît Payan has asked the league to take action. One banner held up by a group of hardcore Nice fans provoked the ire of Payan. It read, “The sun is setting on the city of Nice… let the rat hunt begin.” The match was also stopped briefly in the first half when Nice supporters were asked to stop their homophobic chanting.

