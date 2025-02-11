French handball player Jemima Kabeya dies suddenly, aged 21

PARIS (AP) — The French handball goalkeeper Jemima Kabeya has died suddenly at the age of 21. Kabeya had represented France in the junior categories. Her club side Plan-de-Cuques announced her death but did not disclose the cause. According to the international handball federation, Kabeya had played at Plan-de-Cuques since 2022. She extended her contract for two years in 2024. Kabeya was one of the top goalkeepers in the French league this season, with a 35.6% saving efficiency and 78 saves.

