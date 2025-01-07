French FA says Monaco’s Singo should have been sent off for causing facial injury to Donnarumma

PARIS (AP) — The body responsible for French soccer refereeing says Monaco defender Wilfried Singo should have been sent off after he gave Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a bloodied face in their Ligue 1 game last month. Donnarumma’s face was cut up by Singo’s studs during PSG’s 4-2 win at Monaco. Singo’s shot was blocked so he tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but struck his face. Photos showed a big cut below his right eye. But Singo, who had already been warned, avoided a red card after a VAR check.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.