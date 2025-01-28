French club Lyon to hire Paulo Fonseca as its new coach, person with knowledge of deal tells the AP

Lyon will hire Paulo Fonseca as its new coach, a person with direct knowledge of the deal has told The Associated Press. The person requested anonymity because the deal has yet to be announced officially. Fonseca will replace Pierre Sage, who has been fired despite leading the French league club out of a crisis last season and having the team within reach of a Champions League place in this campaign.

