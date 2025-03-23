Freese makes five saves for NYCFC in scoreless draw with Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matt Freese made five saves for New York City FC in a scoreless draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Columbus (2-0-3) controlled play but could not break through against Freese. The Crew led in possession 76%-24%, fired 24 shots to NYC’s five and had five shots on goal to none for NYC.

New York City FC remains winless on the road and is 2-1-2 overall.

Columbus holds a 10-6-8 record against New York City FC in regular season play.

The last meeting came on Aug. 31, 2024, where the Black & Gold earned a 4-2 victory.

Columbus goes to DC United on Saturday.

NYCFC is at Atlanta on Saturday.

