Freeman leads Arizona State dismantling of Colorado in 81-61 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — BJ Freeman scored 19 points and Arizona State seized control early and cruised to an 81-61 win over Colorado. Colorado reserve Trevor Baskin scored 23 points. Alston Mason’s 3-pointer just under two minutes in put Arizona State ahead 8-6 and the basket ignited a 14-2 Sun Devils run over the next six minutes for a 19-8 lead. Colorado’s Harrison Carrington stopped the hemorrhaging briefly with a 3 with 10:43 left before halftime, but a 13-0 ASU outburst in a little more than two minutes made it 32-11 with 7:52 before intermission.

