‘Freedom’: Sancho’s reply to Rashford suggests lingering Man United resentment

LONDON (AP) — A brief post on social media suggests Jadon Sancho still has beef with Manchester United. Sancho ended a troubled spell at United by joining Chelsea on loan in August. Former teammate, Marcus Rashford, has also left Old Trafford in unhappy circumstances, joining Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season. After making his debut in a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the FA Cup on Sunday, Rashford wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance.” Sancho was one of the many to reply and simply wrote “Freedom” along with praying and raised hands emojis.

