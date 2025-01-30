Free agent Brionna Jones to sign with Atlanta Dream

Free agent Brionna Jones is signing with the Atlanta Dream, her agent Boris Lelchitski confirmed to The Associated Press. The three-time All-Star had played her entire career with the Connecticut Sun after being drafted No. 8 in 2017. Free agents can’t sign officially until Feb. 1. Jones now will pair with Brittney Griner in the frontcourt, giving the Dream a formidable starting five as the two bigs will play with Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Jones averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season. She missed most of the 2023 season after tearing her Achilles.

