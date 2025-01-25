Frankfurt signs French striker Elye Wahi until 2030

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has signed French striker Elye Wahi on a long-term deal until 2030. Frankfurt posted a photo on X of the 22-year-old Wahi putting pen to paper on Friday evening. Wahi says “I hope the supporters of the club have faith in me and that I will repay them.” No transfer fee was given but French website L’Equipe reported that Frankfurt paid 26 million euros ($27.3 million) for Wahi with an additional 3 million euros in bonuses and a 12% share of any future sell-on profit. It is the third significant career move in two years for Wahi, who previously joined Lens from Montpellier 35 million euros.

