Frankfurt says Omar Marmoush will probably leave for Man City and rests him

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Omar Marmoush seems on the verge of joining Manchester City as his current club Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed it’s in talks with City and says the Egyptian striker will probably leave. The Egyptian forward was not in the team for Frankfurt’s home game on Friday against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Sporting director Markus Krösche confirmed before the game that a move to City is close. Marmoush joined his teammates on the field after the final whistle to cheers from the fans.

