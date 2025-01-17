Frankfurt leaves Omar Marmoush out of squad ahead of expected transfer to Man City

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has left forward Omar Marmoush out of its squad and confirmed he is close to joining Manchester City. The Egyptian forward was not in the team for Frankfurt’s home game on Friday against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Sporting director Markus Krösche confirmed before the game that a move to City is close. He added Marmoush has not left Germany.

