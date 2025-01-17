Frankfurt leaves Omar Marmoush out of its squad ahead of expected transfer to Man City

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has left forward Omar Marmoush out of its squad amid reports he is close to signing for Manchester City. The Egyptian forward was not in the team for Frankfurt’s home game on Friday against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Frankfurt says he was left out because of “talks with another club.” Reports in Britain and Germany indicate an agreement is close for Marmoush to join City. City on Friday handed its star striker Erling Haaland a contract through to 2034.

