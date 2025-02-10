France’s Violette Dorange, the youngest Vendee Globe finisher, is a social media sailing sensation

LES-SABLE-D’OLONNE, France (AP) — Tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans turned out Sunday at Les Sables d’Olonne to welcome the arrival Violette Dorange. At 23 years old, the sailor became the youngest ever finisher of the round-the-world non-stop race. Dorange crossed the finish line after 90 days at sea, almost one month after the winner, fellow Frenchman Charlie Dalin. But the online following and celebrations for Dorange’s arrival at the port on the Atlantic coast of western France highlight the popularity the young sailor has achieved during her odyssey.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.