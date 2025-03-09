France rugby star Antoine Dupont has ruptured knee ligaments and will miss Six Nations finale

France rugby star Antoine Dupont says he ruptured cruciate ligaments in his right knee during his team’s win over Ireland in the Six Nations and will miss the final round of the tournament. The France captain gave the update in a post on Instagram. Dupont was forced off in the 29th minute of France’s 42-27 victory on Saturday when his knee buckled inward as Ireland cleared out a ruck. He limped off with medical personnel on either shoulder. Dupont writes “Rupture of the cruciate ligaments. It is the beginning of a new challenge, I will see you in a few months on the pitches.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.