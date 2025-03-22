France midfielder Rabiot has a calf problem and could miss Croatia match

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a minor calf injury and is doubtful to face Croatia in the return leg of the Nations League quarterfinals on Sunday. Rabiot came off midway through the second half on Thursday in Split, where Les Bleus lost 2-0. France coach Deschamps said Rabiot would not train on Saturday evening and that things looked “complicated for tomorrow.” France won the Nations League in 2021 but lost to Croatia 1-0 at home the following year.

