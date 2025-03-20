France hooker Mauvaka banned 3 games for head-first strike in Six Nations

DUBLIN (AP) — France hooker Peato Mauvaka has been banned for three games for his controversial head-first strike against Scotland in the Six Nations last weekend. Mauvaka was yellow-carded for launching himself at scrumhalf Ben White while both were lying on the ground. The incident was deliberate and after the whistle and the bunker didn’t upgrade the card to red because “the danger was not high.” The citing commissioner disagreed with the ruling by sending Mauvaka to a disciplinary hearing where the citing was upheld. Because Mauvaka was remorseful and had a clean record, his sanction was halved from a starting point of six weeks. He will miss three games for his Toulouse club.

