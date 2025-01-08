France goalkeeper Brice Samba joins Rennes from rival Lens

RENNES, France (AP) — France’s second-choice goalkeeper Brice Samba is joining Rennes from French league rival Lens. The Brittany club said Wednesday that Samba signed until 2029. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 30-year-old Samba could make his league debut with Rennes this weekend against Marseille, his former club. Samba joined Lens in 2022 after helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion to the Premier League. He will be replaced by Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who has been loaned by Marseille until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent.

