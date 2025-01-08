France coach Didier Deschamps says he’ll leave after 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps says he won’t continue as France coach after the next World Cup. The 56-year-old Deschamps said in an interview Wednesday with broadcaster TF1 that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026. “It’s going to stop, because it has to stop at some point,” Deschamps said in excerpts of the interview to be aired later Wednesday. “I did my time, with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level.” Deschamps started in his role in 2012 and led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, also reaching the final in 2022 and at the 2016 European Championship.

