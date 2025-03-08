France captain Antoine Dupont injures knee and departs early against Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — France’s talismanic captain Antoine Dupont has left injured against Ireland in the first half of their Six Nations match in Dublin. Just minutes after assisting on the only try of the half, Dupont’s right knee was buckled inward in a ruck clearout by Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne. Asked at halftime about the injury, France coach Fabien Galthie said, “Not good, not good.” Dupont limped off with medical personnel on either shoulder. He was replaced by fellow scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, the only back in the reserves. That exposed the risk of France’s choice to go with seven reserve forwards and trust no backs are injured in a match that will likely decide the Six Nations title.

