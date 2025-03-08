France captain Antoine Dupont forced off early against Ireland by knee injury

DUBLIN (AP) — France’s talismanic captain Antoine Dupont was forced off early against Ireland by a knee injury in their crunch Six Nations match. Just minutes after assisting on the only try of the first half Saturday, Dupont’s right knee was buckled inward in a ruck clearout by Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne. He limped off with medical personnel on either shoulder. Asked at halftime about the injury, France coach Fabien Galthie said, “Not good, not good.” France led 5-0 when Dupont left in the 29th minute and ultimately won 42-27 to move into pole position for the title. His replacement, Maxime Lucu, filled in superbly.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.