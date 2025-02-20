Fran Dunphy retiring at end of La Salle’s season. He’ll leave as winningest coach in Philly’s Big 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle coach Fran Dunphy has announced he will retire at the end of the season. He has won more than 600 games and made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances in 33 seasons as coach at three of Philadelphia’s Big 5 schools. The 76-year-old Dunphy is known as Mr. Big 5 and has won 623 games. That’s most by a coach in the history of the association of Philly schools that have played for city bragging rights since 1955. Dunphy will become special assistant to the president at La Salle.

