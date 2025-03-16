Framber Valdez to make 4th consecutive start on opening day for the Astros

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Framber Valdez is going to make his fourth consecutive opening-day start for the Houston Astros. Manager Joe Espada told reporters that Valdez will take the mound when the Astros host the New York Mets on March 27. The 31-year-old left-hander went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 28 starts for the AL West champions last year. He finished seventh in balloting for the AL Cy Young Award. He struck out six while pitching four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against Miami on Saturday.

