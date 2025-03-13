Fox has 32 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds in Spurs’ win over injury-depleted Mavs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a three-game skid, beating the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 126-116 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (33-34) remained 10th in the Western Conference, holding the final spot for the play-in tournament by 2 1/2 games over Phoenix.

Fox was 12 for 25 from the field in his highest-scoring game since joining San Antonio in a trade with Sacramento on Feb. 5.

Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan each had 18 points off the bench for San Antonio. Devin Vassell added 16.

Brandon Williams returned from a one-game absence to lead Dallas with 19 points. Dante Exum added 17 and Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards had 15 each.

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) scores past Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay

The Mavericks beat the Spurs 133-129 on Monday to snap a five-game skid.

Dallas only had nine active players Wednesday as the team remains without Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis among others.

The Mavericks closed the first quarter on a 19-4 run in taking a 28-20 lead. Dallas extended the lead to 11 points in the second quarter while shooting 60% from the field.

San Antonio had eight turnovers in the opening quarter but only 16 for the game.

Takeaways

Mavericks: Williams returned after missing Monday’s game with a hamstring injury. Williams was 6 for 12 from the field and played 28 minutes.

Spurs: Point guard Chris Paul played in 1,336th career game to pass Hall of Famer Gary Payton for 17th in league history.

Key moment

San Antonio took an 82-73 lead midway through the third on an 8-0 run capped by a dunk and 3-pointer from Fox. He had 11 points in the third.

Key stat

San Antonio is 4-8 since losing All-Star center Victor Wembanyama for the season on Feb. 20 due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Mavericks are at Houston. The Spurs host Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.