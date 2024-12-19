Fournier, Okananwa, rebounding work help No. 9 Duke beat Wofford 93-58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier scored 16 of her 23 points points before halftime as No. 9 Duke beat Wofford 93-58. Oluchi Okananwa added a season-high 20 points for the Blue Devils. Duke shot 50.7% despite going just 6 for 23 from 3-point range. The Blue Devils also finished with a 56-20 rebounding advantage. Rachael Rose scored 23 points to lead the Terriers. The preseason Southern Conference favorite shot just 33.8% overall and made just 7 of 28 3-pointers. The Blue Devils have won two straight since losing at South Carolina.

