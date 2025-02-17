Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves gets a crash course in stock cars at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves got a crash course — literally — in stock-car racing at Daytona International Speedway. Castroneves was involved in a seven-car wreck on Lap 72 of the Daytona 500 and ended another race in a mangled mess of sheet metal. The former “Dancing with the Stars” winner also wrecked in a qualifying race Thursday and again as he crossed the finish line in the ARCA race Saturday.

