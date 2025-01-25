Four Nimes fans injured after being attacked at third-tier game in France

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — French soccer club Châteauroux says four visiting fans from Nimes were injured after being attacked in the away end during Friday night’s third-tier game. Châteauroux said in a statement that it will seek to press charges against the group who attacked the Nimes fans, saying they were “wearing balaclavas and carrying iron bars.” It said the attackers were not from Châteauroux. The injured fans were treated on site. French media reports said the attackers were from Montpellier, which is a fierce regional rival to Nimes.

