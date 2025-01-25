Foul call only delays Italian team taking the 1st set in Australian Open doubles final

By The Associated Press
Italy's Simone Bolelli and compatriot Andrea Vavassori react against Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Henry Patten of Britain in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori had a point overturned while serving for the first set because of a foul shot but it only delayed them taking a lead in the Australian Open men’s doubles final against Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. Delayed them quite a bit, actually. Chair umpire Thomas Sweeney called Vavassori for an infringement in the 10th game because his racket crossed the line of the net as he hit what he thought was a volley to earn a set point. Instead,  Heliovaara and Patten were awarded the point and then broke for 5-5. The Italian pair saved 10 set points before taking it in 34-point tiebreaker.

