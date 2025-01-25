Foul call only delays Italian team taking the 1st set in Australian Open doubles final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori had a point overturned while serving for the first set because of a foul shot but it only delayed them taking a lead in the Australian Open men’s doubles final against Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. Delayed them quite a bit, actually. Chair umpire Thomas Sweeney called Vavassori for an infringement in the 10th game because his racket crossed the line of the net as he hit what he thought was a volley to earn a set point. Instead, Heliovaara and Patten were awarded the point and then broke for 5-5. The Italian pair saved 10 set points before taking it in 34-point tiebreaker.

