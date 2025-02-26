Forward Valeri Nichushkin will return to the Avalanche lineup for the 1st time in nearly 2 months

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin returns to the Colorado Avalanche lineup Wednesday night for the first time in nearly two months after recovering from a lower-body injury. The Russian forward will try to spark a sputtering Avalanche offense that’s scored two goals in back-to-back losses since coming back from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The game against the New Jersey Devils will be Nichushkin’s first since Dec. 31. The 29-year-old Nichushkin had 11 goals and six assists in 21 games before getting hurt. He missed the opening 17 games after being suspended last May and placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.