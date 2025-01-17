Forsberg and Stamkos help the Predators outlast the Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored in regulation and had Nashville’s third straight shootout goal in the Predators’ 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Filip Forsberg tied it with 3:03 left with his 300th NHL goal, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves in regulation and overtime. Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly scored on Nashville’s first two attempts in the tiebreaker and Stamkos put it away on the third.

Connor Bedard and Alec Martinez scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom made 39 saves. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Soderblom played well, but gave up the late goal to Forsberg and then was beaten on all three attempts in the shootout.

Predators: This is their first game this season that has gone to a shootout and having all three shooters convert was an impressive way to finish a game they trailed late in the third.

Key moment

Forsberg’s late goal sent it to overtime.

Key stat

Jonathan Marchessault picked up an assist on Stamkos’ first period power-play goal. Marchessault extended his points streak to seven games. He established a career high with points in eight straight games Dec. 10-27, 2024. With just one pointless game in between, he has at least one point in 15 of his last 16 games.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. The Blackhawks host Vegas, and the Predators host Minnesota.

